Councillor reprimanded after “rude” and “inappropriate” comments towards female colleagues

A Doncaster parish councillor is to be reprimanded and must provide written apologies to two women he made “rude” and “inappropriate” comments about, a city council hearing has decided.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parish councillor Michael Glynn, known as Mick, twice breached the code of conduct adopted by Hatfield Town Council on separate occasions in 2024 when he failed to treat fellow councillors and a council employee with respect.

In the first incident, on August 12, 2024, investigator Neil Concannon, head of litigation and regulatory and deputy monitoring officer, concluded CounGlynn attempted to “shame and humiliate” the former town clerk, Clare McRoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A complaint made by a member of the public stated Coun Glynn arrived at a meeting of the Positive Action Group (PAG) with two others and identified himself as a town councillor.

Doncaster Civic Office

During the meeting, where Ms McRoy was not in attendance, Coun Glynn blamed slow progress on a community project on the town clerk before calling her “useless”, “ineffective” and “not very good” at her job.

Mr Concannon told the sub-committee hearing, which Coun Glynn did not attend, that Coun Glynn said he did not remember what words he’d used at the PAG meeting, but accepted the reported comments were some he could have used.

He then reportedly tried to justify his comments to Mr Concannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation found Coun Glynn had breached paragraph 1.2 of the code of conduct as he did not “treat local authority employees… with respect and respect the role they play”.

At a meeting of the parish council on October 14, 2024, referred to a “fractious” debate with female councillors as being like “loose women”.

The chair of the meeting, councillor Deborah Smith, informed Coun Glynn his comment was “misogynistic” and he was told by another meeting attendee – believed by Mr Concannon to be the town clerk – that the comment was a breach of the code of conduct.

Mr Concannon told the sub-committee hearing: “Councillor Glynn stated that he felt some other Councillors/Town Clerk present at the meeting were interjecting and talking over each other and he could not get his point across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does seem from the audio recording that there is some truth in those comments. However, that can not be an excuse to be anything less than respectful at all times.

“Looking at the matter objectively, I consider that the use of the term “Loose Women”, whether intended to cause offence or not, was an unnecessary use of inappropriate language, sarcasm and rude.

“If Councillor Glynn genuinely did not realise he had caused offence before, I cannot see how he did not realise that from the reaction to his comments. At that point he had the opportunity to draw back and apologise. However, instead it seems he aggravated the situation further by inviting the other female Councillor and the Town Clerk to report him.”

Mr Concannon concluded Coun Glynn breached paragraph 1.1 of the code of conduct as he failed to “treat other councillors… with respect”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the sub-committee Coun Glynn “regrettably” did not respond to any requests for witness statements or to challenge the investigation report.

The City of Doncaster Council audit hearings sub-committee accepted the findings of an investigation by Mr Concannon, which concluded Coun Glynn had breached the code of conduct.

Additionally, the sub-committee concluded Coun Glynn also breached paragraph 8.2 of the code by failing to fully comply with the investigation and failing to attend the council hearing.

Sub-committee chair councillor Glenn Bluff said: “Councillor Mick Glynn shows an assertive and engaged manner as a member of Hatfield Town Council, with a strong inclination to challenge both staff and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Healthy challenge and robust debate are fundamental to our political system… While we do not want councillors to feel that they cannot express their honest views and be challenging, such behaviour must be tempered with respect for individuals.”