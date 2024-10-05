‘Critical’ for government to invest in carbon capture on Humberside
Sir Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband were in Runcorn, Cheshire, yesterday, to reveal plans to develop projects to capture and store carbon emissions from energy, industry and hydrogen production.
One of those will be Net Zero Teesside, based where the old Redcar steeworks blast furnace stood, a £4 billion scheme which is expected to bring 4,000 jobs to the area.
Carbon capture aims trap harmful by-product gases, compress them, and store them in huge underground tanks beneath the North Sea. The fledgling technology is touted as an alternative to releasing carbon into the atmosphere.
In a speech in a glass factory, Sir Keir said he wants to “relight the fires of renewal” in areas hit hard by deindustrialisation.
The Prime Minister added the Government’s focus on renewable energy is aimed at trying to keep bills “down for good” by improving the UK’s energy security.
In her speech to the Labour Party conference last month, Ms Reeves highlighted that Humberside would also get carbon capture investment.
Now the government has been urged to back East Yorkshire, after the announcement for the North East and the North West.
Richard Gwilliam, chair of the Humber Energy Board, said: “The Humber, which is the UK’s largest industrial cluster, has had clear plans in place for some time to invest in these technologies and transform one of this country’s biggest industrial heartlands into a thriving net zero economy.
"It is critical the government now turns its attention to this region, to sure up private sector investment confidence and ensure that decarbonisation for the Humber does not mean deindustrialisation.”
Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison explained that by the time the governement acts on Humberside, the British Steel furnace in nearby Scunthorpe will have already closed.
"It is disappointing that as the previous government took so long with this process that once a pipeline to capture carbon here is finished the steelworks will already likely have had to close its blast furnace.
"Despite the fact, the way to capture its emissions and still make virgin steel will go right past the works in Scunthorpe.”
