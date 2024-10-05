‘Critical’ for government to invest in carbon capture on Humberside

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband were in Runcorn, Cheshire, yesterday, to reveal plans to develop projects to capture and store carbon emissions from energy, industry and hydrogen production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carbon capture aims trap harmful by-product gases, compress them, and store them in huge underground tanks beneath the North Sea. The fledgling technology is touted as an alternative to releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

In a speech in a glass factory, Sir Keir said he wants to “relight the fires of renewal” in areas hit hard by deindustrialisation.

The Prime Minister added the Government’s focus on renewable energy is aimed at trying to keep bills “down for good” by improving the UK’s energy security.

In her speech to the Labour Party conference last month, Ms Reeves highlighted that Humberside would also get carbon capture investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the government has been urged to back East Yorkshire, after the announcement for the North East and the North West.

Richard Gwilliam, chair of the Humber Energy Board, said: “The Humber, which is the UK’s largest industrial cluster, has had clear plans in place for some time to invest in these technologies and transform one of this country’s biggest industrial heartlands into a thriving net zero economy.

"It is critical the government now turns its attention to this region, to sure up private sector investment confidence and ensure that decarbonisation for the Humber does not mean deindustrialisation.”

Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison explained that by the time the governement acts on Humberside, the British Steel furnace in nearby Scunthorpe will have already closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is disappointing that as the previous government took so long with this process that once a pipeline to capture carbon here is finished the steelworks will already likely have had to close its blast furnace.