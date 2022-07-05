CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway staff vote for rail strike action

More than 300 TSSA members took part in the ballot.

The dispute with the train operators is over pay, job security and conditions with the union also balloting members at Network Rail and other train companies across England.

The ballot saw 67 per cent of CrossCountry staff back potential strike action on a 75 per cent turnout, with 63 per cent of East Midlands Railway members also in support of such action, on 71 per cent turnout.

East Midlands Railway staff based at Sheffield station are among those to be balloted for strike action.

For both organisations, 79 per cent were in favour on industrial action short of a strike.

Dates for any potential strike are yet to be set, with further ballots for action to affect other train operators currently taking place.

Union General Secretary Manuel Cortes said the Government should take note of the result and the strong support for strike action.

“Well done to all our members at CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway who took part in these ballots.

“This is a great result for our union and comes hard on the heels of a similar vote at Avanti West Coast.

“The results demonstrate that our members are utterly determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions.

“They are right to do so amid the escalating Tory cost of living crisis and with a government hell bent on making swingeing cuts to our rail network.

“This is a strong outcome and it would be unwise for any rail company to ignore the feelings of our membership.

“We will soon speak to our workplace Reps to consider next steps in the forthcoming days.

“Ministers should take note - our union is balloting members across a dozen train companies and Network Rail.

“If they had any sense they would come to the table and sort this out, so we have a fair settlement for workers who were hailed as heroes in the pandemic.”

Those involved in the East Midlands Railway dispute include staff based at Sheffield Railway Station.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union staged three strikes last month which crippled train services.

The TSSA and the drivers’ union Aslef will announce more strike ballot results next week.

Following the RMT strikes, the Government has announced plans to remove Regulation 7 of the Conduct Regulations 2003 to allow agency staff to cover for striking workers.

