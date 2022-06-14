Dan Jarvis pays moving tribute to heroic Yorkshire paratrooper killed in the Falklands

The Barnsley Central MP paid tribute to the 255 British soldiers killed in the war in a speech in Parliament and highlighted the story of South Yorkshire’s Sergeant Ian McKay, who was a posthumous recipient of the Victoria Cross.

Mr Jarvis said he was grateful for the events taking place to mark the anniversary of the conflict, which include a Parliamentary remembrance service tomorrow.

But he warned: “We reach this milestone when the Falklands is at some risk of becoming a forgotten war, as research from Help for Heroes has recently revealed. Such an outcome would represent a collective failure to ensure the sacrifices made on both sides stand for all time. I truly hope that efforts over the past months will rebuild public awareness.”

Sergeant Ian McKay was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross for his actions in the Falklands.

The Help for Heroes research published earlier this year found more than a quarter (26 per cent) of 18 to 24-year-olds had never heard of the conflict, with 47 per cent of those aged under 34 not knowing which decade it took place in.

Mr Jarvis said the 74-day conflict - caused by the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands involved saw the 30,000 British troops that participated go through “extreme hardship, intense violence and unspeakable bravery”.

“Many thousands more still live with the mental and physical effects of that bloody struggle,” said Mr Jarvis, who served as a Major in the Parachute Regiment during his own military career.

Sergeant McKay, who was born in Wortley and went to school in Rotherham, was also in the Parachute Regiment and Mr Jarvis said his story “is still recounted and learned by every single fledging paratrooper to this day”.

Dan Jarvis by the plaque to Sergeant Ian McKay at Wortley Parish Church

Mr Jarvis highlighted the citation for Sergeant McKay’s Victoria Cross, which was awarded for his actions in the assault on the strategically-vital Mount Longdon on June 12, 1982.

He and three other men charged the enemy position and with one of them killed and another two injured Sergeant McKay continued the attack alone.

The citation said: “On reaching it, he despatched the enemy with grenades, thereby relieving the position of the beleaguered 4 and 5 platoons, who were now able to redeploy with relative safety. Sergeant McKay, however, was killed at the moment of victory, his body falling on the bunker.”

Mr Jarvis said: “Sergeant McKay was an inspiration not just to all those around him, but to every paratrooper who came after him, myself included. The war was over two days later. He was subsequently awarded a Victoria Cross, one of only two recipients in the campaign.”

Jarvis honoured to make tribute

Dan Jarvis said he was grateful to have been able to pay tribute to Sergeant Ian McKay.

Mr Jarvis, who recently visited Wortley Parish Church’s new plaque commemorating Sergeant McKay, said: “On the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, I was honoured to pay tribute to those who served in one of the bloodiest chapters in our military history. It’s important we never forget the selfless sacrifice made by Sergeant Ian McKay VC and everyone who fought and fell, and the many who still bear the scars of the conflict. We must make sure their legacy stands forever.”

