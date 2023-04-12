All Sections
Darlington council: Local election results 2023

Voters in Darlington are heading to the polls to choose a new set of representatives on Thursday, May 4.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

Elections are taking place across the country, with 230 councils and four regional mayors being decided.

All 50 seats in Darlington will be up for election.

The Conservatives are currently the largest party, but do not have an overall majority.

There are 22 Conservative councillors, and Labour is currently the second largest party, with 16 councillors.

There are also three Liberal Democrats, four independents, two members of the Darlington Independent group and two Green councillors.

In addition, there is currently one vacancy in the Red Hall and Lingfield Ward.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting is taking place the day after polling day, on Friday, May 5, and a result is expected at around 3pm.

The results will appear here as soon as they are announced.

