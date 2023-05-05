It’s been a busy few days in the world of Yorkshire politics this week, as a dozen councils held elections yesterday.

Some of the councils, such as Barnsley, Kirklees and Leeds, saw a third of the council up for re-election, while others, such as East Riding and York, saw the whole council up for re-election.

With Rishi Sunak bringing some semblance of normality to the Conservative Party, and Sir Keir Starmer hoping to exploit percieved weaknesses with the Tories, the results of the local elections are set to provide a fascinating insight into the success of the respective parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a day at the polls on yesterday (May 4), counting is ongoing across the day and the results are expected to drop in throughout the afternoon. We’re covering a dozen elections today; including Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield and Hull where there are a third of the seats up for grabs, and Darlington, East Riding of Yorkshire, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees and York, where the full council is up for grabs.

Roundhay Parochial Hall, Fitzroy Drive, Roundhay, Leeds, one of the many polling stations open for the local elections.

It’s a lot to keep track of, so here are the links to each story featuring the full results for each council. You can check back throughout the course of the day to see when the results have dropped in, but we’ve put the expected declaration times in brackets next to the names.

Barnsley Council (3pm)

Here are the full results of the Barnsley Council vote.

Bradford Council (5pm)

Here are the full results of the Bradford Council vote.

Calderdale Council (3pm)

Here are the full results of the Calderdale Council vote.

Kirklees (3pm)

Here are the full results of the Kirklees Council vote.

Leeds (5pm)

Here are the full results of the Leeds Council vote.

Sheffield (from 12pm)

Here are the full results of the Sheffield Council vote.

Wakefield (6pm)

Here are the full results of the Wakefield Council vote.

Hull (2am)

Here are the full results of the Hull Council vote.

York (unknown)

Here are the full results of the York Council vote.

East Riding (unknown)

Here are the full results of the East Riding Council vote.

Redcar and Cleveland (4.30pm)

Here are the full results of the Redcar and Cleveland Council vote.

Stockton-on-Tees (5pm)

Here are the full results of the Stockton-on-Tees Council vote.

Darlington (3pm)