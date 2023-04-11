Thousands of voters will be heading to their local polling stations in Kirklees on Thursday, May 4 to elect a new set of councillors.

The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.

All over England, elections are being held for local governments.

In Kirklees, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means 23 of 69 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a significant majority.

Labour has 35 councillors, the Conservatives have 18 and the Liberal Democrats have eight.

There are three Green Party councillors, three councillors in an independent group, and one independent councillor.

There is also currently a vacancy in the Ashbrow ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.