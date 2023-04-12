Voters are heading to the polls in Sheffield on Thursday, May 4 to elect a new set of councillors.

Sheffield Town Hall

Local elections are taking place across England, with new councillors and regional mayors being elected.

In Sheffield, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 28 of 84 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently finely balanced, with no single party having an overall majority.

As it stands, Labour has 39 councillors, the Liberal Democrats have 29 and the Green Party has 14.

There is also one Conservative councillor and one independent.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

The results of the election will be published here as soon as they are available.