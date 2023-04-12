Voters in Hull will decide the future political makeup of Hull City Council on Thursday, May 4.

Hull Guildhall

Across England, voters are heading to the polls, with local elections at 230 councils as well as for four regional mayors.

In Hull, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 19 of 57 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Liberal Democrat controlled, with a razor-thin majority.

Currently, there are 29 Liberal Democrat councillors, 27 Labour councillors and one non-aligned councillor.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting is taking place once polls close at 10pm, meaning a final result is expected at around 2am on Friday, May 5.