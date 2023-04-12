All Sections
Wakefield council: Local election results 2023

Voters are heading to the polls in Wakefield and across England on Thursday, May 4 to elect new councillors.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
Wakefield Town HallWakefield Town Hall
Wakefield Town Hall

Throughout the country, the electorate are choosing new representatives, including mayors and councillors.

In Wakefield, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 21 of 63 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Labour controlled, with a significant majority.

As it stands, Labour has 45 councillors, the Conservatives have 10, there are three independents, three Liberal Democrats and two councillors in the Wakefield Independent Group.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

The results of the election will be published here as soon as they are available.

Counting in Wakefield is taking place the day after the election, on Friday, May 5, with a final result expected by 6pm.

The results will appear here as soon as they are announced.

