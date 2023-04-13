Voters in Stockton-on-Tees will be casting their votes in local elections on Thursday, May 4.

​Ward, town and parish council elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

Elections are taking place across the country, with polling at 230 councils and four regional mayors.

All 56 seats on Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council are up for grabs in this election cycle.

As things stand, no single party has an overall majority, but the Labour party is the largest group, with 24 councillors.

The Conservatives are the second-largest party, with 16 councillors.

There are also six Thornaby Independent Association councillors, two Fairfield Independents, three Ingleby Barwick Independent Society councillors, two Billingham West and Ingleby Barwick East Independent councillors, one Liberal Democrat and two independent councillors.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting will take place the day after the election, Friday, May 5, with a final result expected around 5 pm.