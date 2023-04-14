Voters in York are heading to the polls to choose the political makeup of the council on Thursday, May 4.

Polling is taking place across the country, with local elections at 230 councils and four regional mayors.

All 47 seats on the City of York Council are up for grabs in this election cycle.

The last local council election in York was held in May 2019.

No single party has an outright majority as things stand, but the council is run by a Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition.

Going into the election, the Liberal Democrats are the largest party, with 21 seats.

Labour is the second-largest, with 17 seats, while the Green party has three and there are two Conservatives.

Additionally, there are two York independent councillors and two independent councillors.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting will take place the day after the election, Friday, May 5, but a spokesman for the council said it is unable to offer an expected time at which results will be confirmed.