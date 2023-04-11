Voters are heading to the polls in Leeds on Thursday, May 4 to elect a new set of councillors.

Leeds Town Hall

Local elections are happening across England, with the electorate voting for new councillors and regional mayors.

In Leeds, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 33 of 99 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a sizeable majority.

Labour has 56 councillors, while the Conservatives are the second-largest group, with 21 councillors.

The Liberal Democrats currently have seven councillors, there are six Morley Borough Independents, four Green councillors, and three Garforth and Swillington Independent councillors.

There is also one Social Democratic Party councillor and one vacancy.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.