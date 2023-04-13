All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
14 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
38 minutes ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

East Riding council: Local election results 2023

Voters in East Riding will be heading to the polls on Thursday, May 4 to choose a new set of councillors.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
East Riding CouncilEast Riding Council
East Riding Council

Local elections are happening across England, with polling at 230 councils and four regional mayors.

All 67 seats on East Riding of Yorkshire Council are up for election.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently, the Conservatives are the largest group, and run the council.

Most Popular

There are 42 Conservative councillors going into the election, six Independent Group councillors and three independent councillors.

There are also 13 Liberal Democrat Councillors, and two Yorkshire Party group members.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

The results will appear here as soon as they are announced.

Related topics:East RidingEnglandYorkshire Party