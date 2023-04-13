Voters in East Riding will be heading to the polls on Thursday, May 4 to choose a new set of councillors.

East Riding Council

Local elections are happening across England, with polling at 230 councils and four regional mayors.

All 67 seats on East Riding of Yorkshire Council are up for election.

Currently, the Conservatives are the largest group, and run the council.

There are 42 Conservative councillors going into the election, six Independent Group councillors and three independent councillors.

There are also 13 Liberal Democrat Councillors, and two Yorkshire Party group members.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.