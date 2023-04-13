Voters in Redcar and Cleveland will be casting their votes in local elections on Thursday, May 4.

Elections are taking place across the country, with polling at 230 councils and four regional mayors.

All 59 seats on Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council are up for grabs in this election cycle.

As things stand, no single party is even close to having an overall majority

Labour is currently the largest party and has 15 councillors.

The Liberal Democrats have 14, there are 13 councillors in the independent group as well as nine independents.

Additionally, there are six Conservatives and two in the Cleveland independents group.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting will take place the day after the election, Friday, May 5, with a final result expected around 4.30pm.