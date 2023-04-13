All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
14 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
38 minutes ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

Redcar and Cleveland council: Local election results 2023

Voters in Redcar and Cleveland will be casting their votes in local elections on Thursday, May 4.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST
Elections are taking place in Redcar and ClevelandElections are taking place in Redcar and Cleveland
Elections are taking place in Redcar and Cleveland

Elections are taking place across the country, with polling at 230 councils and four regional mayors.

All 59 seats on Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council are up for grabs in this election cycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As things stand, no single party is even close to having an overall majority

Most Popular

Labour is currently the largest party and has 15 councillors.

The Liberal Democrats have 14, there are 13 councillors in the independent group as well as nine independents.

Additionally, there are six Conservatives and two in the Cleveland independents group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting will take place the day after the election, Friday, May 5, with a final result expected around 4.30pm.

The results will appear here as soon as they are announced.

Related topics:LabourLiberal DemocratsEngland