An artist's impression of what the new Leeds Bradford Airport will look like, if the plans are given the green light by a planning inspector in September

Leeds City Council approved plans to build a new £150m airport terminal in February 2021, despite almost 2,000 objections, but housing secretary Michael Gove decided to call in that decision 11 months later.

The first hearing of the planning inquiry is now due to begin at 10am on September 13.

The inspector will have to determine whether the plans are consistent with Government policies on climate change and the protection of green belt land.

Australian firm AMP Capital, which owns Leeds Bradford Airport, said it wants to replace the existing terminal, which was built in the 1960s, with a modern facility that is more energy efficient by 2023.

Objectors have claimed the project will lead to a significant increase in passenger numbers and flights, which will generate more harmful emissions.

But the airport owners say they already have permission to increase passenger numbers from four million a year to seven million a year, as it was granted when the council approved plans to extend the existing airport terminal in January 2019.

The Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport, which opposes the development, said it is aiming to raise £100,000 to pay for legal experts who can give evidence at the public inquiry.

Chris Foren, chair of GALBA, said: “The airport is owned by an Australian based multinational corporation which can literally spend millions on lawyers if it wants to.

“GALBA is just a group of concerned citizens - no one is paid, everyone involved does it because they care deeply about our communities and our climate.

“So it will be a real life David vs Goliath battle at the inquiry. That’s why we’ve launched a crowdfunder on our website to raise funds for our legal and other costs.”

He added: “We are absolutely determined and we know thousands of people support our campaign.

“We also know that the future of our planet depends on struggles like this.”

Vincent Hodder, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, has said he is disappointed that Mr Gove decided to call in the decision.