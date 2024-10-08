A proposal to create more than a dozen new homes next to a surgery on a busy Sheffield road will be in front of a council committee due to the number of objections.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal to create more than a dozen new homes next to a surgery on a busy Sheffield road will be in front of a council committee due to the number of objections.

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee will discuss the plans to build 14 new homes on a 0.83ha of land on Burncross Road in Chapeltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported back in February, outline planning permission is sought for the demolition of an existing garage belonging to 241 Burncross Road and up to 14 houses being built on the land.

14 new homes proposed on Burncross Road, next to the surgery.

The plan is to build five bungalows, four semi-detached houses and five detached houses.

The document added that the developers’ vision is to “unlock the physical, social and economic potentials of the site” to create “highly sustainable, characterful and distinctive” housing to contribute to the area.

Almost 40 letters have been submitted from people living close to the site – 34 against and one being neutral of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the objectors was the area’s former MP Miriam Cates who had concerns about the loss of green space, biodiversity and lack of social housing in the proposal.

Others have raised issues with, among other things, noise, the loss of trees, the impact on natural life, the impact on the area, the strain on schools, dentists and doctors’ provision; as well as an increase in traffic.

Officers recommended the proposal for approval.