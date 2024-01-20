Decision on long-awaited York to Scarborough A64 upgrade expected 'within weeks'
The Yorkshire Post understands ministers will set out which roads projects will receive funding from the Government’s Network North scheme, using money from the scrapping of the northern legs of HS2, potentially in the Budget on March 6.
The A64 dualling programme is among those being considered for inclusion by ministers, it is understood, after a visit from roads minister Guy Opperman.
It comes as the Conservatives’ candidate for the soon-to-be-appointed York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA), Keane Duncan, made it one of his key election pledges.
He said if elected he plans to use some of the £18 million made available to the new Mayor to contribute towards the project, and is hoping the rest of the £300 million in estimated costs would be met by the Government.
But Labour’s candidate, David Skaith, told the Yorkshire Post he was sceptical any such announcement would lead to meaningful progress.
He also said one of his first acts if elected would be to take a region-wide infrastructure review of which areas most needed transport investment, before deciding whether the A64 should be his top priority, should he win the mayoralty.
In March last year, hopes the long-wanted scheme could finally progress were dashed, when Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper revealed it would be among 30 major projects being postponed.
In a ministerial statement, Mr Harper said the scheme would continue to be developed, but works were now being considered for the five years after 2030, rather than the expected roadbuilding scheme in the five years before 2030.
He said the “extra time” would help ensure better planned and efficient schemes could be deployed more effectively.
This was despite roads minister Richard Holden saying just weeks earlier he was “pushing for” improvements to the A64, and a public consultation on the scheme being held the summer before, attracting more than 1,100 responses.
Now, however, new life has been breathed into the scheme with the announcement by Coun Keane - who is also the cabinet member for highways on North Yorkshire Council, that he would commit mayoral funding to the upgrade.
He said there was just “weeks” left to make the case to Government before a decision is made, and that his commitment of mayoral funding would be key to securing a deal.
He also said the exact amount of mayoral funds used for the programme could not yet be specified, because it would be a budgetary matter for the new combined authority.
He said: “This is a £300m project of national significance. While we can’t fund it entirely alone, it’s right that we demonstrate our local commitment.
“So I’m seizing the momentum of devolution and pledging mayoral funds towards construction costs if I’m elected as Mayor in May.
“This would give us a serious stake in the delivery of the project.
“While our specific final contribution would be subject to negotiation, this would represent a multi-million pound investment. Hopefully it’s an offer the Government can not refuse.
“With a decision on the A64 potentially just weeks away, I’m making this clear commitment now so we don’t miss out. It could prove key to strengthening the business case and sealing
the deal.
“I’m prepared to do everything in my power as Mayor to deliver this critical investment at long last.”
