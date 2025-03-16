Derelict former Leeds pub could be transformed into housing if planning permission agreed

A derelict former pub could be transformed into housing if planning permission can be agreed.

The Cross Keys pub site on Britannia Road in Morley could be turned into four flats and a shared office space.

The development includes new parking spaces and a single storey extension at the rear of the building.

A design report said the development would seek to preserve the original architecture and façade of the building, which dates back to the 19th century.

Former Cross Keys pub, Morley.

It said: “The building was previously used as a public house, hotel and most recently as a pub.

“Since its abandonment and subsequent dereliction, the building has fallen victim to vandalism.”

The report by Azka Architects said decorate elements of the building were characteristic of ornate civic buildings in Morley town centre.

It said: “The Cross Keys stands as a testament to the area’s rich industrial heritage and the development of public houses and inns that were once characteristic of Morley’s growth.

“It features an attractive front façade with a turreted tower, large cross windows, and stone and timber detailing.”

The ground floor of the building would become a co-working space and one apartment. The first floor would be turned into another three rented flats.

Leeds City Council is considering a full planning application for the proposal.

The report said: “This proposal presents an opportunity to bring a viable, sustainable use to this currently vacant building.