Developer seeks approval to market flats at former York working men’s club as holiday lets

New apartments in what was once the home of one of York’s oldest working men’s clubs could be marketed as holiday lets if plans from their developer are approved.

Developers Adies York Ltd’s application would formalise plans to market the 14 almost-complete flats at the former New York Club and Institute site in Blossom Street.

Plans stated it had always been the intention for the apartments to be offered as short-term lets to offer high-quality visitor accommodation in that part of York city centre.

But they added the conversion had run into challenges including rising construction costs, interest payments and delays since plans were first approved in 2020.

The former New York Club and Institute working men's club building at 22-26 Blossom Street, in York.

The conversion of the Grade II-listed building and construction of a new block the back of the site comes after the working men’s club closed in 2019.

The New York Club and Institute, which ran for 90 years, was closed and put up for sale after failing to attract new members.

The building, which is sandwiched between the Premier Inn hotel, dates to the late 18th century.

It is one the few remaining Georgian buildings on the north side of Blossom Street which survive from that period.

Conversions which are around 90 per cent complete have seen seven flats built in the upper floors of the original building and a further seven in the newly-constructed rear block.

The basement of the building is also set to be used as office space.

Plans stated the bid to get the apartments classed as holiday lets aimed to help with future sales now that funders have ended their line of credit to the project.

They stated: ” It has been a challenging project, with the works spanning well beyond the initial contracting period.

“They have encountered a number of unforeseen issues within the restoration of the listed building.