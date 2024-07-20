Devolution debate to be held by grassroots campaign for Yorkshire assembly

A grassroots campaign calling for the establishment of a Yorkshire assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers is set to stage a conference on the future governance of the region.

TheGreat Debate event, being staged at the Yorkshire Museum in York on Wednesday, July 31, will be hosted by the Yorkshire Society and the University of Hull, and aims to reflect on Government proposals for greater devolution for English regions.

The event follows campaigners marking the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire in April by signing a declaration pressing for “real devolution” for the 4,596sq mile area.

The declaration came more than five years after the government rejected the One Yorkshire single devolution bid, which had been backed by 18 out of the region’s 20 local councils.

A discussion around devolution in Yorkshire is to take place later this month

Responding to the campaign, former Archnishop of York Dr John Sentamu said as someone named Yorkshireman of the Year in 2007, he was sympathetic towards its aims and a regional government similar to that in London.

Organisers of the event intend to report outcomes from the event to the Government and elected Yorkshire mayors and say those attending have “a unique opportunity” to have their voices heard.

The debate panel will be chaired by Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate, who served as a MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber for the Conservative Party for 17 years.

Speakers will include Dr Tiffany Holloman, of Leeds University, on regional devolution, Sir Stephen Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council on “where we are in Yorkshire” and Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra conductor Ben Crick on the importance of devolved powers for the arts.

Other speakers at the event will include Rachael Bice, chief executive of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, on how devolved powers could benefit the environment and help combat climate change and Dr Stewart Arnold, of the University of Hull, on size and identity when it comes to devolution in Yorkshire.

After the presentations, those attending will be invited to ask questions and share their own proposals for how powers can and should be delegated by the Government to regional administrations.

Ahead of the event, to run from 6pm to 8pm, former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has congratulated the campaign for questioning the status quo.

Chief executive of the Yorkshire Society, Phi Bell, said it was hoped to build on the findings of its Big Yorkshire Conversation survey in 2021 over “Yorkshire’s image, identity and sense of Yorkshireness”.

He said: “We want to give the Yorkshire public an opportunity to know what all the options are for the future success of the region so they can make informed decisions about them.

“The event will be the perfect prelude to the society’s official Yorkshire Day civic celebration being hosted by City of York Council on August 1, and is intended to influence and provide insight for all political parties and especially the new government following the recent general election.”