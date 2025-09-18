Donald Trump hit out at Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine at his press conference with Sir Keir Starmer, saying he had been let down by the Russian President.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Trump faced members of the media with the Prime Minister after an hour-long private meeting between the pair, in which they discussed Ukraine, Gaza and the new tech deal between the US and the UK.

The US President was highly complimentary to Sir Keir, describing him as a “very tough negotiator” and describing the historic second state visit to Windsor Castle as a “spectacular honour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spoke fondly about the transatlantic bond, saying: “The United States and the United Kingdom have done more good on this planet than any two nations in human history.”

The pair announced deals on technology and nuclear power which has seen US firms agree to invest £150bn in the UK.

However they disagreed on the recognition of a Palestinian state and the use of fossil fuels, such as oil and gas.

Much of the press conference at the Prime Minister’s grace-and-favour estate, Chequers, was dedicated to foreign affairs, with Mr Trump expressing his anger at Mr Putin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Trump was in the UK for a historic second state visit | PA

The US President suggested he had initially thought the war, which he previously claimed he could end within one day of entering the White House, would have been “the easiest” conflict to settle.

But a peace deal appears to be no closer despite months of Washington-led talks, and Mr Trump’s ultimatums and deadlines for the Russian leader to engage with proposals have passed without obvious consequences.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow launched thousands of drones and powerful glide bombs, as well as hundreds of missiles at targets inside the country just over the past fortnight.

Mr Trump told reporters: “I’m very honoured to tell you that we’ve solved seven wars, seven wars, wars that were unsolvable, wars that couldn’t be negotiated or done, the US has done seven of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters work on a building partially destroyed after a Russian bombardment in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with President Putin, but he’s let me down.

“He’s really let me down. Was going to be Russia and Ukraine, but we’ll see how that turns out. I thought it might be among the easiest of the group.”

While Sir Keir said: “In recent days, Putin has shown his true face, mounting the biggest attack since the invasion began, with yet more bloodshed, yet more innocents killed, and unprecedented violations of Nato airspace.

“These are not the actions of someone who wants peace.

“So, we’ve discussed today how we can build our defences further to support Ukraine and decisively increase the pressure on Putin to get him to agree to a peace deal that will last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tricky subject of Lord Peter Mandelson was also raised, however Mr Trump said he did not know him when asked about the former US ambassador’s links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The peer was fired as the UK’s ambassador to the US by Sir Keir Starmer last week when the extent of his friendship with the US financier was revealed.

There had been concerns the issue could cast a shadow on the US president’s second state visit to the UK, not least because Mr Trump was also close to Epstein, although they fell out before his conviction in 2009.