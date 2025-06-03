Doncaster: Crisis looms for town council as staff look to leave

A local town council in Doncaster could be on the brink of chaos as staff could seek new employment following the appointment of the new town mayor.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources within Hatfield Town Council have suggested a good number of the six members of staff employed by the authority are looking for new jobs after councillor Michael Glynn, known as Mick, was appointed town mayor.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on the condition of anonymity, a member of staff said without them “there’s no way to process payments or conduct the business of the council”, adding it would not be able to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2025, Glynn was sanctioned by the City of Doncaster Council for multiple breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct.

Hatfield Town Council building, Doncaster

One incident included failure to treat the Hatfield Town Council clerk “with respect”, with the town clerk leaving the role soon after the incident.

Glynn was ordered to make written apologies to staff and other councillors and undertake training on the code of conduct – the LDRS understands he has not done either at the time of writing.

Glynn’s mayorship reportedly got off to a rocky start at the annual meeting when officers reportedly left the meeting after being “attacked” by members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS was told: “At the annual meeting of the town, it’s the job of the mayor to say what had happened over the last year and what he hopes to do over the next year.

“He lives in a dream world. He’s been a councillor at these full council meetings. He started saying he didn’t recall the council doing anything last year.

“He just attacked the staff. They walked out… [the councillors] continued to slander the admin team and he didn’t protect the rights of the staff. He has a duty to protect his staff as the leader of the council.”

Due to staff leaving the meeting, no minutes were recorded.

Glynn’s alleged treatment of authority staff has reportedly led some to begin seeking alternative employment – putting Hatfield Town Council on the verge of crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the council stop fulfilling its responsibilities without its staff, the City of Doncaster Council may eventually be required to step in, the LDRS has been told.

“I don’t think he understands what the [town council] does,” the LDRS was told, “He doesn’t understand the processes and functions of the council.

“He’s not fit to be the mayor. He will watch the council go into dysfunction and just stand by. People don’t realise what they voted for.

“The councillors need to remember that they are not volunteers. They are elected members of the council and have a legal responsibility to do the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynn was made mayor with long-time colleague Mark Broadhurst, who is also an independent councillor on the City of Doncaster Council, becoming deputy mayor.

Broadhurst was elected a Reform UK councillor, but lost the whip in May 2025 over “unacceptable” social media posts.