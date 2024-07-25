Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Grounds being maintained in preparation for reopening as investor selection process underway
Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has announced that the council has undertaken maintenance to the grounds of Doncaster Sheffield Airport amidst plans to reopen the site.
Doncaster Council is currently in the process of selecting an investor to reopen the airport, which closed in November 2022 following a strategic review by owner Peel Group.
Ms Jones said: “Doncaster Council teams have been out at our airport cutting the grass and maintaining green areas so they are ready for a new operator.
“Thirty tonnes of grass has been cut and collected, to be used for animal feed and biomass.
“Work continues behind the scenes to keep the site well maintained and promote the incredible potential to deliver the thriving airport that we all know it can be.”
The council is expected to select an investor in late July or early August and announce this decision to the public shortly afterwards.
Legal processes and final approval from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will be required before contracts between parties are signed.
The airport will continue to be owned by Peel, which has entered into a long-term leasehold agreement with the council to allow an operator to reopen the site.
A date has not currently been set for when the airport will reopen for public use.
