Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander also threw their weight behind the proposals, with the latter saying she was looking “forward to the first flights taking to the sky”.

Mr Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, is set to use £30m from a future funding settlement he is due to get from government to create a sustainable aviation hub at the site south-east of Doncaster.

DSA has been closed since 2022, after its owner, Peel Group, said it was no longer financially viable.

The City of Doncaster Council signed a 125-year lease for the airport land with Peel Group in March 2024 and has subsequently established a council-owned company called FlyDoncaster with the intention of reopening the airport from next year.

Mr Coppard is currently assessing the business case to reopen the airport, amid increasing costs, and recently delayed his decision until the summer, subject to an independent financial assessment.

The council has argued the reopening of the airport will be the catalyst for wider regeneration work around the airport and lead to the creation of 5,000 direct jobs.

It is now getting additional support from the Government, which has set up a working group involving South Yorkshire leaders, the Treasury, Department for Transport and others.

This is set to convene monthly, following its first meeting today.

Mr Coppard said: “This significant funding package, alongside the cross-departmental government working group we have now set up, is a vital signal of our shared commitment to our airport, to growth, to creating good jobs in our communities, and to the future of Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

“Since day one, we have been fighting for our airport, so we can create good jobs in the industries of the future and play our part in developing the sustainable aviation technologies of tomorrow.

“To now have the support of a government who don’t just understand that opportunity but truly want to help us realise it, couldn’t be more important.”

The plans have got increased backing from government, with Ms Alexander, the Transport Secretary, saying: “I’m thrilled to see devolved funding for South Yorkshire being used to revitalise the airport project, and boost the region as a whole, and I look forward to the first flights taking to the sky.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rayner, added: “Previous governments stood by as DSA was closed by its owner despite the overwhelming support for it to stay open. It now sits idle despite the potential to drive jobs and growth across the North.

“I am delighted to work with City of Doncaster Council and the Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard to support their efforts to recreate South Yorkshire Airport City as a thriving regional airport.”

The £30m, which will come from Mr Coppard’s 2026/27 funding settlement and a mayoral investment fund, is the latest public money to be pledged to the project.

Under the Peel Group, the airport made a loss in every financial year from 2005 to 2022, totalling £180m.