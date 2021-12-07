Downing Street staff shown joking about lockdown Christmas party four days after it happened

Allegra Stratton, who had been due to front Downing Street press briefings, is shown joking about the alleged party in a leaked recording.

A recording leaked to ITV News of a rehearsal on December 22 for Downing Street's proposed daily TV media briefings shows senior staff joking about an event which has been reported to have taken place on December 18 last year when London was under strict lockdown rules.

Staff can be heard laughing and making references to “cheese and wine”, while Boris Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton remarked there was “definitely no social distancing.”

Ms Stratton had been set to front the daily TV briefings and the leaked video shows staff in the press room posing mock questions.

Ed Oldfield, adviser to the prime minister, asks: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”

“I went home”, replies Ms Stratton, laughing. before composing herself, telling colleagues to "hold on", as she appears to consider what her answer should be.

Mr Oldfield then asks: “Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?”

Ms Stratton laughs and says: “What’s the answer?”

The video then sees another member of staff say: "It wasn't a party, it was cheese and wine".

Ms Stratton goes on to state, "It was a business meeting” and warns her colleagues, “This is recorded”.

She adds through more laughter: “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

It has been alleged that up to 50 people were in attendance at the party on December 18. For the past week, the Prime Minister and Cabinet members have denied any rules were broken despite parties being banned under London's restrictions at the time.

Asked about the issue again earlier today, Mr Johnson did not deny a party had taken place when asked, but said: "I am satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."

In response to the footage showing No 10 aides apparently joking about a Christmas party during the 2020 lockdown, a Downing Street spokesman said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

