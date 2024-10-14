DP World: £1bn port deal with P&O owner salvaged despite call for boycott

The Government had to “have a conversation” with DP World to secure its investment after a row over the Transport Secretary’s call to boycott P&O Ferries.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the investment, which was reportedly put in jeopardy by scathing criticism of the ferry operator, was going ahead.

In March 2022, Dubai-based DP World, which owns P&O, attracted widespread condemnation after sacking 800 workers without notice – including 82 ratings and officers from the Pride of Hull – and replaced them with cheap agency staff. Mr Reynolds was asked on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips how close the Government came to losing DP World’s planned £1 billion investment. “We’ve had to have a conversation following some of the press reports,” he said.

But he said DP World’s investment is going ahead and the company is attending the International Investment Summit today.

A DP World spokesperson said: “Following constructive and positive discussions with the Government, we have been given the clarity we need. We look forward to participating in Monday’s International Investment Summit.”

P&O was criticised by politicians from both main parties in 2022 when it suddenly sacked 800 British seafarers, saying it was necessary to stave off bankruptcy.

The Pride of Hull's crew, led by their Dutch captain, staged a 'sit-in' protest and refused to allow anyone to leave or board the ship after news was relayed to them via video message that they were losing their jobs with immediate effect.

A new crew, said at the time to be a mixture of Asians and east Europeans and working for as little as £1.80 an hour, was hired instead, sparking demonstrations at the dockside.

The move led to concern that it was a “nail in the coffin for British seafarers” as there would no longer be the stepping stone that jobs on ferries offer to youngsters from the “classic seafaring communities” of Hull, Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Last week Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Transport Secretary Louise Haigh introduced legislation to prevent similar actions.

Ms Rayner said the incident had been “an outrageous example of manipulation by an employer” in a Government press release.

The release specifically highlighted P&O among “rogue employers” and said it would “close a loophole exploited by P&O Ferries”.

In an ITV interview Ms Haigh went further, saying: “I’ve been boycotting P&O Ferries for two-and-a-half years, and I encourage consumers to do the same.”

Mr Reynolds said it was “not the Government’s position” that P&O is a rogue operator when asked on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

He was asked about calls Labour made in opposition for licences with P&O to be suspended over its fire-and-rehire practices and whether it is the case that now the party is in Government, it needs the cash so is willing to do a deal with the firm.