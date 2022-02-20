Drop Channel 4 privatisation plans, Conservative MPs urge Boris Johnson

Conservative MPs are calling on the Prime Minister to drop plans to privatise Channel 4, saying that the move could damage the Government’s plans to level up the country.

By Caitlin Doherty
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 5:48 pm

Parliamentarians have written to Boris Johnson saying that “Channel 4 isn’t broke, and doesn’t need fixing” and that the Government should “leave it alone”, The Observer newspaper reported on Sunday.

The intervention from signatories, including former Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, comes after a review into the structure of the channel, which also has a base in Leeds, was announced last year.

They said: “Margaret Thatcher created Channel 4 as a publicly owned, non-profit public sector broadcaster that would act as an incubator for independent, risk-taking, innovative private sector companies.

File photo dated 17/02/16 of Channel 4 headquarters in Horseferry Road, London (PA)

“She had a vision to level up the broadcasting landscape and she succeeded spectacularly well.

“We should maintain her legacy, not put it at risk.”

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the Government’s commitment to independent regional productions would continue following any potential sale of Channel 4.

He added: “There is a wealth of evidence on the challenges for linear TV broadcasters and it is right we consider a change in ownership to support Channel 4’s long-term sustainability.

“This could allow more and quicker investment in creative content and platforms to support the wider creative industries.”

