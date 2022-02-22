Paying consultants £2.25m for pay review at East Riding Council will cost households £20, opposition claims

A protest is due to be held outside County Hall on Wednesday Pic: Google Maps

Unison, GMB and Unite will hold a rally outside the doors of County Hall in Beverley on Wednesday to protest against the decision to hire Korn Ferry (Hay), a private company that operates the Hay job evaluation scheme, saying it could be done internally.

They will ask councillors to reconsider as they turn up for tomorrow's full council meeting.

At the meeting Lib Dem opposition councillors will "move with regret" the Cabinet's decision and ask for a recorded vote.

Unison regional organiser Sarah Keig added: “It is an absolute disgrace that in the middle of a cost of living crisis Cabinet members voted to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent whilst also agreeing to give £2.25m of local residents money to a private company. Especially when the job evaluation can be done inhouse for a fraction of the cost.”

Over 10,500 employees of East Riding Council will be affected by the job evaluation review, including school support staff, care workers, cleaners, social workers and other key workers.

Ms Keig said staff had worked hard through the pandemic to maintain public services and the unions were concerned that the review would "lead to an attack" on pay, terms and conditions.

She said: "The staff we have spoken to feel very proud to work for East Riding Council and they are prepared to fight for their right to have their jobs evaluated by a scheme, which is recognised by the trade unions for being free from gender bias and discrimination and incorporates the principle of equal pay for work of equal value.

"Something, which the current proposal does not offer."

Coun Nolan said it wasn't fair on taxpayers to spend over £2m on bringing in consultants to do a job that could be done internally by the human resources department.

He said the move will cost Band D taxpayers £20, and if the review was brought inhouse the council tax rise could be held at three per cent.

He said: "On the one hand, the council says it has no money and is forced to put up the council tax by 4 per cent. But if the council scrapped the consultants pay-out, they could hold the increase to under 3 per cent.

Coun Nolan said the decision to hire external consultants was symptomatic of the way the council is officer-led.

He said: "The Cabinet last year asked for a mixed approach of doing the work internally and using external help where necessary. Instead they have meekly gone down the path of bringing in the consultants. It is symptomatic of the criticism levelled at the Council in the recent Peer Review, which is that it is inward-looking and officer-led.”

East Riding Council has been approached for a comment.

An email on Tuesday morning warned councillors that a protest was going to be held and advised them to avoid the front entrance.

It said: "Please be advised that we are expecting some protestors from representatives of Unison before and during Full Council on Wednesday.

"For your own safety, please could you avoid using the main reception entrance to County Hall before and after the Council meeting."

An email sent to staff last week said the 18-month review would "support recruitment and retention challenges" and make the council an "employer of choice".

It added: "On 1 February, cabinet considered these options and approved the appointment of external partners, Korn Ferry (Hay).

"Korn Ferry (Hay) is a globally recognised organisation with significant expertise in developing total pay and reward strategies, including within both the public and private sectors, and have worked with many councils across the country."