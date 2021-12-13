East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight presses for action over puppy farming

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight said it was clear more needs to be done to improve animal welfare in this country.

In response to a question asked by Sir Greg, the Minister of State at the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Victoria Prentis MP said the Government takes the issue of low-welfare and illegal supply of puppies “very seriously”.

She revealed that DEFRA has a national communications campaign to raise awareness of the illegal supply of pets, and that a Pet Advertising Advisory Group has been created to combat growing concerns about the “irresponsible advertising of pets for sale, rehoming and exchange”

The Minister promised that the Government will continue to crack down on puppy smuggling via the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill which is currently going through the House of Commons.

Sir Greg said: “I am pleased that the minister has given such a comprehensive response to me.

“It is clear that we need to do more to improve animal welfare in this country, particularly with regard to low-welfare care or illegal puppy farming and pet imports.