Eastmount Community Centre, Hull: Damp and rot could cause Yorkshire community centre’s sports hall to collapse

Repairs to a Yorkshire community centre’s sports hall floor to fix damp and rot are set to take place after a survey found it was at risk of collapse.
By Joe Gerrard
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:49 BST

Hull City Council has approved works costing £220,000 to fix the floor at Eastmount Community Centre, in Waveney Road, near Holderness Road. A council report stated the works would fix damp and rot brought on by water leaks into the building.

Regeneration portfolio holder Councillor Paul Drake-Davis said the works were a vital refurbishment to a key neighbourhood asset. The works come after a survey of the centre’s main sports hall floor following reports of damp and timber rot.

The space has been unusable since it was discovered because of the risk that the floor could collapse. The root of the problem is thought to be a lack of ventilation to the floor. The current timber floor was installed as a replacement for one which was also damaged by damp and rot more than a decade ago.

Eastmount Community Centre, in Waveney Road, Hull.Eastmount Community Centre, in Waveney Road, Hull.
Eastmount Community Centre, in Waveney Road, Hull.

A new back fill and concrete solution is set to be fitted to replace the floor, along with new damp proof membrane. A council decision record on the works stated that would provide a robust solution to the issue of damp and rot in the future. It added the part or full closure of the building but had decided against it.

The record stated: “The sports hall is used for a variety of community-based activities, including sporting activities, communal based clubs and events. There is no alternative on-site flexible provision and therefore permanent closure of the space would result in a loss of a valuable community asset.”

Coun Drake-Davis said investment in Hull’s key assets, including Eastmount Community Centre, was very important.

The portfolio holder said: “I am happy to approve this decision which begins the process to deliver the vital refurbishment of the sports hall floor at the Eastmount Community Centre.”

