ECB 'will have to bail out Yorkshire CCC if England games at Headingley cancelled', Roger Hutton warns

Departing chairman Rodger Hutton

The sport’s governing body has said it is suspending the holding of international games at Headingley over the club's racism scandal.

The decision has thrown next year’s Test Match against New Zealand and one-day game against South Africa into doubt. It also places a question mark over the 2023 Ashes Test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, Yorkshire made £10.4m from hosting international matches - accounting for more than half of its £18m revenue that year.

Mr Hutton said: “Ultimately every first class county is beholden to the ECB and without the funding and support of the ECB, every county would find themselves in difficulties.

"If the ECB are really going to deprive Yorkshire of international matches, they would have to fund Yorkshire to prevent it becoming insolvent.

“I would be devastated for Yorkshire if the ECB really take that action. It is a tremendous stadium, it is a huge cricket-loving county and Headingley has hosted some of the best Test Matches that have ever taken place.

“The ECB needs to firstly - help - and actually give the Yorkshire public and community the right message by allowing and promoting cricket in one of the greatest counties and clubs in the world.”

The ECB was contacted for comment.

Read more: