Labour MP and cabinet member Ed Miliband has shared the concerns of residents of his constituency following his re-election last week.

Ed Miliband MP was re-elected to his constituency in Doncaster North last week, in a clean sweep for the Labour Party across the borough’s four constituencies.

Labour’s national manifesto was at the forefront of the MP’s campaign, alongside his plans as Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, a role he has now adopted within the new government.

Following his victory on Friday, Mr Miliband shared his priorities within the constituency itself after conversations with residents during his campaign.

He said: “My priority is to deliver for people within Doncaster North, and if I had to say what the most important issues are that came up on the doorstep, it’s the NHS, and delivering on reducing the massive waiting times and lists, it’s police on our streets, that’s a big concern for lots of people, and it’s the cost of living; as shadow energy secretary that’s something I’ve been concerned about and worked on.

“They’re the big issues we’ve got to deliver, and other things we heard loud and clear on the doorstep were issues like immigration, which is important we deliver on too.”

Mr Miliband increased his majority in the constituency which he has represented since 2005 with 16,231 votes, followed by Conservative Glenn Bluff with 7,105 votes.