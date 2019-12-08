Every MP has been ranked from best to worst - here's how yours did

Ahead of the General Election on December 12, every MP has been ranked from best to worst in a new survey.

The People-Power Index, from Change.org, has ranked all of the country's 650 MPs based on a number of criteria, including their availability to constituents, participation in Parliament and whether they listen to the public.

Graham Stuart (right) was the best Yorkshire MP according to the People-Power Index, while Jared O'Mara was in the bottom five nationally.

It has used the period between 2017 and 2019 to come up with the rankings, with many of these listed standing for re-election later this week.

There's good news for Wayne David (Caerphilly, Labour) and Justin Tomlinson (North Swindon Conservative) who are first and second respectively in the list. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds, Conservative) may want to give the survey a miss, coming in dead last with Hugo Swire (East Devon, Conservative) just ahead of him.

We've gone through and found where all the Yorkshire MPs rank, right from Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness, Conservative) who was 27th nationally, all the way down to Jared O'Mara (Sheffield, Hallam, Independent) who was in the bottom five.

Have a scroll through the list and see how well your MP did. The national list is here.

Where Yorkshire MPs placed in the People Power Index

1. Graham Stuart (nationally ranked 27th)– Beverley and Holderness, Conservative

2. Nic Dakin (nationally ranked 39th) – Scunthorpe, Labour

3. Fabian Hamilton (nationally ranked 54th)– Leeds North East, Labour

4. Rosie Winterton (nationally ranked 58th)– Doncaster Central, Labour

5. John Healey (nationally ranked 81st)– Wentworth and Dearne, Labour

6. Karl Turner (nationally ranked 83rd)– Kingston upon Hull East, Labour

7. Emma Hardy (nationally ranked 84th)– Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, Labour

8. Martin Vickers (nationally ranked 92nd)– Cleethorpes, Conservative

9. Rishi Sunak (nationally ranked 96th)– Richmond (Yorks), Conservative

10. Melanie Onn (nationally ranked 105th)– Great Grimsby, Labour

11. Robert Goodwill (nationally ranked 110th)– Scarborough and Whitby, Conservative

12. Barry Sheerman (nationally ranked 119th)– Huddersfield, Labour

13. Rachael Maskell (nationally ranked 136th)– York Central, Labour

14. Angela Smith (nationally ranked 150th)– Penistone and Stocksbridge, Liberal Democrat

15. Hilary Benn (nationally ranked 200th)– Leeds Central, Labour

16. Mary Creagh (nationally ranked 203rd)– Wakefield, Labour

17. Alex Sobel (nationally ranked 209th)– Leeds North West, Labour

18. Thelma Walker (nationally ranked 212th)– Colne Valley, Labour

19. Rachel Reeves (nationally ranked 216th)– Leeds West, Labour

20. Dan Jarvis (nationally ranked 232nd)– Barnsley Central, Labour

21. John Grogan (nationally ranked 244th)– Keighley, Labour

22. Kevin Barron (nationally ranked 252nd)– Rother Valley, Labour

23. Paul Blomfield (nationally ranked 268th)– Sheffield Central, Labour

24. Andrea Jenkyns (nationally ranked 269th)– Morley and Outwood, Conservative

25. Sarah Champion (nationally ranked 279th)– Rotherham, Labour

26. Greg Knight (nationally ranked 282nd)– East Yorkshire, Conservative

27. Philip Davies (nationally ranked 283rd)– Shipley, Conservative

28. Yvette Cooper (nationally ranked 287th) Normanton – Pontefract and Castleford, Labour

29. Diana Johnson (nationally ranked 302nd)– Kingston upon Hull North, Labour

30. Tracy Brabin (nationally ranked 344th)– Batley and Spen, Labour

31. Naz Shah (nationally ranked 360th)– Bradford West, Labour

32. Gill Furniss (nationally ranked 375th)– Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough, Labour

33. Judith Cummins (nationally ranked 377th)– Bradford South, Labour

34. Stuart Andrew (nationally ranked 378th)– Pudsey, Conservative

35. Stephanie Peacock (nationally ranked 392nd)– Barnsley East, Labour

36. Andrew Jones (nationally ranked 394th)– Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative

37. Jon Trickett (nationally ranked 395th)– Hemsworth, Labour

38. Nigel Adams (nationally ranked 401st)– Selby and Ainsty, Conservative

39. Imran Hussain (nationally ranked 424th)– Bradford East, Labour

40. Louise Haigh (nationally ranked 439th)– Sheffield, Heeley, Labour

41. Craig Whittaker (nationally ranked 448th)– Calder Valley, Conservative

42. Holly Lynch (nationally ranked 451st)– Halifax, Labour

43. Andrew Percy (nationally ranked 455th)– Brigg and Goole, Conservative

44. Clive Betts (nationally ranked 467th)– Sheffield South East, Labour

45. Paula Sherriff (nationally ranked 469th)– Dewsbury, Labour

46. Alec Shelbrooke (nationally ranked 486th)– Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative

47. David Davis (nationally ranked 523rd)– Haltemprice and Howden, Conservative

48. Julian Smith (nationally ranked 533rd)– Skipton and Ripon, Conservative

49. Ed Miliband (nationally ranked 541st)– Doncaster North, Labour

50. Caroline Flint (nationally ranked 543rd)– Don Valley, Labour

51. Richard Burgon (nationally ranked 599th)– Leeds East, Labour

52. Kevin Hollinrake (nationally ranked 621st)– Thirsk and Malton, Conservative

53. Julian Sturdy (nationally ranked 630th)– York Outer, Conservative

54. Jared O’Mara (nationally ranked 646th)– Sheffield Hallam, Independent