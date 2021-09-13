Everybody's Talking About Jamie was filmed in Sheffield in 2019.

The new film, starring Sarah Lancashire and Richard E Grant and telling the story of a teenage boy from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen, is being released on Friday via streaming giant Amazon Prime.

A Cultural and Creative Industries summit is to be held on the same day in Sheffield to coincide with both the red carpet premiere of the film in the city and its release date in the UK and 239 other countries and territories.

Mr Jarvis said: “There is a real opportunity now to level up the North. If supported and nurtured, the creative industries can help drive growth and realise untapped potential that deserves to be unleashed.”

The new film, which was originally due to be released in cinemas last year but was held back due to the pandemic, is based on the hit musical which started life in Sheffield and has subsequently become a West End success.

The summit will be attended by local and national cultural executives and aims to set out how South Yorkshire’s creative industries can build on the expected success of the film. It follows Sheffield City Region’s Strategic Economic Plan published earlier this year stating that while South Yorkshire’s creative industries have “enormous potential”, they are currently “underdeveloped and if supported and nurtured could help drive growth and realise untapped potential”.

Mr Jarvis said: “South Yorkshire is proud to be home to a whole range of creative industries and a wealth of creative talent. In our Strategic Economic Plan, we highlighted the enormous potential within the arts, culture and heritage sectors in our region. They are a vital part of our recovery and renewal, contributing to healthy and sustainable communities, strong local identities, and vibrant places, as well as to our economic recovery.”

Caroline Norbury, Creative England and Creative Industries Federation CEO, will be one of the speakers at Friday’s summit.

Filming takes place on Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Sheffield in summer 2019. Picture: Dean Atkins

She said ahead of the event: “We’re calling on Government ahead of its Comprehensive Spending Review for investment in creative industries to regenerate our places, drive job creation, economic growth, opportunity, and community cohesion. It is important that we get it right and for government and industry to take action now.

"Investment in creative businesses, people and places will unleash innovation, level up all parts of the country, create opportunities and unlock entrepreneurialism, creativity, and sustainability throughout the economy. It will future-proof UK industries and jobs and strengthen our global competitive edge.”

Film will reach global audience

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, will also be attending the summit.

“As we emerge from the pandemic the creative and cultural sector will play a vital role in our country’s recovery,” he said.

"Culture is essential to our economic growth, as it revives our high streets, creates local jobs and most importantly builds a sense of belonging and pride in our communities. I very much welcome the opportunity to join the discussion about how we continue to nurture and grow the creative talent of the people living and working across the Sheffield City Region.

“The film will allow a global audience to see for themselves the creative talent that is radiating out of South Yorkshire.”