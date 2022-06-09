Ex-military homes in Linton-on-Ouse up for sale for almost £250,000

The six ex-Ministry of Defence three-bedroom houses have been refurbished by Annington, who owns more than 3,000 ex military homes across Yorkshire.

They are on the market for around £245,000.

Karen Watson, branch manager at William H Brown, said: “Our office has been inundated with enquiries since the boards went up in May.

An asylum centre is set to be opened in the village

“We’re seeing lots of interest from first-time buyers and young families all the way to downsizers – it’s already a busy market and we expect these properties to be snapped up very quickly.”

The proposed asylum seeker centre has attracted widespread opposition since the Home Office announced it earlier this spring, with both local MP Kevin Hollinrake and the Conservative-majority Hambleton District Council attempting to have the plans blocked.

Last month, the Home Office admitted that no final rubber stamp had been given to the plans, which could see up to 1,500 lone men living at the disused RAF base in the village while their asylum claims are processed.

Talks around launching a legal challenge are still underway, the council confirmed earlier this week.

Leader Mark Robson said: “A definitive decision on the council’s next steps is not possible at this point, as we are still awaiting substantive responses to the Planning Contravention Notice and Pre-Action Protocol letter (sent to the Home Office).