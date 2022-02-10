Ex-Welcome to Yorkshire boss James Mason gets new role at Chamber of Commerce

He is to take over at the Chamber of Commerce following the forthcoming retirement of current chief executive Sandy Needham at the end of April. Mr Mason will spend the coming weeks "shadowing" Ms Needham.

A statement from Mr Mason said: "I am delighted to be joining the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce to champion, connect, represent and support such a diverse range of fantastic businesses and work with the brilliant Chamber team."

Mr Mason left his role as chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire in October after less than two years in the role in mysterious circumstances that subsequently led to the resignations of four board members at the tourism agency.

Three councils with senior officials involved in running Welcome to Yorkshire subsequently refused to publish key correspondence they hold about the lead up to the departure, claiming it is not in the public interest.

A letter from Welcome to Yorkshire chairman Peter Box to board members in regards to a complaint about Mr Mason has been kept secret by North Yorkshire, Doncaster and Kirklees Councils on the grounds it is “personal data”.

Mr Mason has previously denied any wrongdoing but claimed he was unable to go into any detail about the complaint issue.

Mr Mason has not been replaced at Welcome to Yorkshire as chief executive and the organisation is currently undergoing twin reviews into its future. WtY itself is seeking the view of private sector tourism businesses about its future, while Yorkshire council bosses have ordered a review into whether the body, which is currently a private company but receives millions in public funding, should be moved into public sector control.

The reviews are due to conclude by the end of this month.

Mr Mason, a former BBC journalist and chief operating officer for Bradford City, said in his statement he was looking forward to his new role having set up his own manufacturing business over 20 years ago and more recently founded two non-profit dementia cafes in West Yorkshire.

"Ever since I set up my own company in my early twenties, I’ve always been passionate about business and the region I’m proud to call home.

“Over the past two years I’ve seen first hand the challenges and opportunities that Covid-19 has presented to business and it is important to collaborate with stakeholders and be creative to make this part of the world the most attractive place in the UK to do business.

“I’d like to thank the board for putting their faith in me and to Sandy who has done a fantastic job over many years. She will be a tough act to follow but it will be a privilege to carry on her excellent work.”

Chair of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber, Amanda Beresford, said: “We are delighted that James is joining as Chief Executive as we prepare to mark the end of a 25-year era with Sandy at the helm.

“James’ passion for and knowledge of our region, combined with his experience as a business owner and leader, will ensure the all-important stability and growth needed not only for our post-pandemic business community but also for members of our organisation, which has been supporting and representing businesses for 170 years.”