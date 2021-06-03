Exclusive: Social care bosses sent letter of thanks by Ministers after Cummings claims

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock.

The Yorkshire Post has seen a copy of the correspondence sent to “social care providers” on Friday just 48 hours after Mr Cummings launched an unprecedented attack on the integrity of Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

And the timing of the letter is being viewed as an ‘olive branch’ as the Government comes under ressure to set out the social care reforms that Boris Johnson promised on the day that he became Prime Minister.

Mike Padgham (right) visits his 93-year-old mother Phyllis Padgham (centre) with Activities Assistant Charlotte Henderson (left) at St Cecilia's Nursing Home in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

“Last Spring, we were in the midst of the very worst days of the pandemic. Today, thanks to your unwavering dedication, your willingness to adapt to the highest standards of infection prevention control, and the success of the biggest mass vaccination programme in our history, we are in a much better place,” it says.

“Adaptability has been one of your greatest strengths. Throughout the pandemic, you have embraced many changes to daily practice, always keeping in mind the needs of the people you support. Recently and most importantly, you have supported the vaccination roll-out as part of your work to protect those in your care.

“All of this against the backdrop of an increased workload: covering shifts for absent colleagues, working while children are off school, and coping with your own grief, anxieties and personal caring responsibilities. We take none of this for granted and remain deeply grateful for your continued commitment.”

It was signed by Mr Hancock as well as Care Minister Helen Whately, Chief Nurse Deborah Sturdy and Chief Social Worker Lyn Romeo.

Meanwhile North Yorkshire care boss Mike Padgham is still awaiting for a response to the letter that he sent Mr Hancock in April 2021 warning about many of the difficulties over Covid, and availability of PPE equipment, that were set out by Mr Cummings in his damning evidence to MPs.