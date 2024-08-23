The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) has said that the new red tape is costing its members almost £1,000 extra per truck, with some import agents getting bills of £350,000 to pass on to importers.

UK goods exported into the EU have been subject to controls following Brexit, however checks the other way have been delayed five times over fears they could cause inflation.

They were brought in earlier this year, meaning certain medium-risk shipments and all high-risk animal products are being transferred to a government outpost in Sevington, Kent, more than 20 miles from Dover, where they will be assessed.

Lorries at the Sevington Inland Border Facility in Ashford, Kent. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

To fund this, the previous government introduced a common user charge on importers shipping in meat and animal products from the EU - which ministers said would be capped at £145 per shipment.

The bills that are now being filed to small businesses are many times that, and the BMPA’s Peter Hardwick says his members feel “misled”.

Every separate product in a consignment is charged £29, and there can be multiple consignments per truck which takes fees up to £870.

“The fact is that this is a tax, as it is charged on every consignment passing through Dover and Eurotunnel,” Mr Hardwick said.

“The hardest hit will be small businesses and independents who import a wide array of different goods, delis bringing in Italian meats and cheese for example.

“This charge is extortionate and the government should get rid of it.

“Otherwise it will just get passed on to consumers, it could be inflationary and food prices will go up.”

Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of European Movement UK, said: “Inside the Single Market, there was no import and export— it was just pick up and drop off.

“Now we have complicated forms and eye-watering costs, potentially six times higher than ministers initially said.

“Where’s the great Brexit freedom in this tangle of barbed wire? There is none - it’s just a tragicomedy of waste.”

Mr Hardwick said that the easiest way of removing the red tape and extra costs is by negotiating a veterinary agreement with the EU, so meat and other products do not need to be checked at Sevington.

Labour did promise to do this in its manifesto, saying it would “prevent unnecessary border checks and help tackle the cost of food”.

However, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the charge was essential as “a major outbreak of plant or animal disease could be far more costly”.

A Government spokesperson explained: “Risk-based checks on certain imports are essential to protect our national biosecurity and prevent an outbreak of disease that would severely damage our food supply, the environment and future trade.

“This includes checks on products coming into the country through the short straits, one of the busiest trade routes between the UK and EU.

