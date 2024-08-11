Fairer playing field between BBC and local newspapers can benefit society: The Yorkshire Post says

Media Minister Stephanie Peacock made clear how much she valued the work done by this newspaper and other regional and local titles during the recent riots as she visited The Yorkshire Post’s offices.

The Barnsley MP rightly pointed out that in an age of increasing online misinformation providing the public with reliable and accurate reporting is vital.

But it is no secret that many local titles are fighting for their futures amidst declines in print newspaper readership and challenges in replacing that with equivalent digital revenues via online advertising and paywalls.

Media Minister Stephanie Peacock (centre) with editorial staff from National World at The Yorkshire Post's office in Leeds

The BBC claims the impact is minimal, highlighting an Ofcom review in advance of the changes which suggested it was likely to reduce the digital advertising revenues of commercial providers by less than five per cent. However, that same review also suggested a scenario where almost 14 per cent of such revenue could be lost. It also did not appear to consider that the BBC would up its numbers by frequently hiring experienced local newspaper reporters from its competitors – further tipping the scales in favour of the corporation.

It is therefore heartening that Ms Peacock has said the impact of the changes will be considered as part of forthcoming Charter renewal talks between Government and BBC.

The NMA has called on the new Government to emphasise collaborative working between the BBC and local news providers in the place of unfair competition – something which is already being achieved with great success through the Local Democracy Reporter scheme that has substantially expanded coverage of council activities up and down the country in recent years.