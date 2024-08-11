Fairer playing field between BBC and local newspapers can benefit society: The Yorkshire Post says
The Barnsley MP rightly pointed out that in an age of increasing online misinformation providing the public with reliable and accurate reporting is vital.
But it is no secret that many local titles are fighting for their futures amidst declines in print newspaper readership and challenges in replacing that with equivalent digital revenues via online advertising and paywalls.
It is a task not helped by the BBC’s controversial decision to cut local radio coverage to fund a substantial expansion of its online local news reporting. As the News Media Association (NMA) – which The Yorkshire Post is part of – argues, the BBC has a substantial commercial advantage as its licence fee funding allows it to run online stories without adverts or paywalls.
The BBC claims the impact is minimal, highlighting an Ofcom review in advance of the changes which suggested it was likely to reduce the digital advertising revenues of commercial providers by less than five per cent. However, that same review also suggested a scenario where almost 14 per cent of such revenue could be lost. It also did not appear to consider that the BBC would up its numbers by frequently hiring experienced local newspaper reporters from its competitors – further tipping the scales in favour of the corporation.
It is therefore heartening that Ms Peacock has said the impact of the changes will be considered as part of forthcoming Charter renewal talks between Government and BBC.
The NMA has called on the new Government to emphasise collaborative working between the BBC and local news providers in the place of unfair competition – something which is already being achieved with great success through the Local Democracy Reporter scheme that has substantially expanded coverage of council activities up and down the country in recent years.
It is the perfect example of how creating a fairer playing field between the BBC and local media can help better inform the public.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.