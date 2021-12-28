Familiar sight across West Yorkshire skyline could disappear this spring

An application to demolish redundant gas holder structures in Marley has been submitted to Bradford Council by Northern Gas Networks.

The application follows similar work to demolish two gas holder sites in Bradford earlier this year.

The huge structures, off the A650, will be pulled down, with the remaining voids filled in.

The gas holders in Marley

Northern Gas Network’s application says the below ground storage vessels are no longer required. The application is to demolish two redundant below ground, column guided gas storage vessels and a garage on the site.

The application says that if the plans are approved, work could start in mid April, and would likely last until December.