Council officers say the gathering, due to take place in Leeds, should be cut short on noise grounds.

The venue, Premier Banqueting Suite in Burmantofts, was served an abatement notice by the council last month, following a series of complaints about noise. That means it has to take action to limit noise going forward.

Businesses that fail to comply with such a notice risk being taken to court and fined.

A licensing hearing next Wednesday will decide whether or not the party, which is scheduled for mid-October, can go ahead as planned.

An application form to the council, which appears to have been written by a family member, said: “Hello. I want to celebrate the baptism of my son and I would like to have a permit from you until after 12 at night. The local (authority) has told us we can only be there until 12. I request your permission to celebrate until 5 or 6 in the morning if possible. Thanks a lot.”

Further down the application form, 5am was clarified as the cut-off the time the family is seeking.

Elizabeth Hebbert from the council’s environmental protection team, said: “Previous events at the Premier Banqueting Suite have given rise to multiple complaints about noise from guests leaving the premises in the early hours. Owing to the likelihood of noise nuisance issues occurring, an abatement notice was served on the Premier Banqueting Suite on July 27.”