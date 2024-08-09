Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has written to football authorities ahead of the return of the English Football League (EFL) tonight to try and crack down on hooligans involved in the violent disorder.

There have been around 500 arrests and more than 140 charges as riots spread across the country following the Southport stabbing, including in Leeds, Rotherham and Hull.

Some rioters have already been jailed for up to three years, as other suspects continue to face court over disorder across the country.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with police. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Frequently the thugs clashing with police are clad in football tops and singing fan chants.

Championship side Wednesday told the Yorkshire Post: “Anyone convicted of an offence that could tarnish the good name of Sheffield Wednesday would face a banning order in line with the club’s sanctions policy.”

While Rotherham United said they “strongly condemn the abhorrent acts of racism, violence and vandalism that have been carried out across our town and throughout the country over the weekend”.

The club added: “The club totally and completely dissociates itself from the shameful actions of a small minority, which are in no way representative of our football club, supporters and community.”

The town faced some of the worst disorder as masked thugs tried to set a Holiday Inn, which houses asylum seekers, on fire on Sunday, and others clashed with the police.

Leeds United, Sheffield United and the EFL declined to comment.

The Football League has issued guidance following the intervention from the government and clubs have been in contact with the police ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Sources stressed that these communications were not out of the ordinary and the start of the season would not be disrupted.

Gavin Stephens, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said that assessments were being refreshed by police on a “fixture-by fixture level” and patrols would be ramped up for the new season.

He said: “In reality, what will probably happen to do with some of those football fixtures is the resources will be drawn down the tiers, in order that bolster extra support.”

Mr Stephens said he felt the “community spirit” at football matches could act as a “big counterbalance” to any possible disorder.

But he added: “There’s no complacency at all in our mind that we need to be prepared for the days and particularly the weekend ahead. So the policing posture remains the same.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said football bans were “a very live debate that’s going on at the moment”.

The Kingston upon Hull North MP told LBC: “I'm pretty clear that most football clubs do not want to be seen to have football hooligans and people carrying out criminal acts on the streets of the local communities in their stands on a Saturday.

"There are consequences for people's bad behaviour on our streets and their criminal activity, and if bans, if that's what football clubs or rugby clubs choose to do, that's a matter for them.”

It comes as police said they were concerned that 20 potential gatherings and three counter-protests could break out overnight.

Sir Keir Starmer hosted a third emergency Cobra meeting with police chiefs in Downing Street since the disorder first broke out over a week ago.