Farmers protest: Jeremy Clarkson joined the thousands attending the London demonstration on inheritance tax

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:29 GMT
Jeremy Clarkson joined farmers and the thousands of supporters in London for the demonstration protesting inheritance tax on farms.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) is holding a mass lobby of MPs with 1,800 of its members - three times as many people as originally planned - to urge backbenchers to stand up to the Government's plans to impose inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million.

Many more joined a separate rally in Whitehall as they protest against last month's Budget, which also sped up the phase-out of EU-era subsidies as funding is switched to nature-friendly farming schemes.

Among the farmers and supporters was Jeremy Clarkson, who owns the Diddly Squat Farm in the Costswolds.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw gave a speech to members taking part in the mass lobby ahead of their meetings with MPs, at Church House, Westminster, in which he became emotional at moments as he highlighted the cost of the policy on farmers, as well as food security.

Tom Bradshaw president of the NFU, with a child on a toy tractor during a farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget which introduce new taxes on farms worth more than £1 million.

1. Tom Bradshaw

Tom Bradshaw president of the NFU, with a child on a toy tractor during a farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget which introduce new taxes on farms worth more than £1 million. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Photo Sales
Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget which introduce new taxes on farms worth more than £1 million.

2. Farmers protest

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget which introduce new taxes on farms worth more than £1 million. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Photo Sales
Farmers have reacted over the inheritance tax changes for farming businesses, which limit the 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

3. Farmers protest

Farmers have reacted over the inheritance tax changes for farming businesses, which limit the 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Photo Sales
A child on a toy tractor during a farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget.

4. Young farmers

A child on a toy tractor during a farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jeremy ClarksonLondonBudgetMPsGovernment
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice