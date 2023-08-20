Concerns have been raised about the lack of planning applications being decided by councillors since April’s local government reorganisation.

Since borough and district councils were replaced by North Yorkshire Council in April, there has been a decrease in the number of planning applications decided by councillors, with more decisions being made by officials.

Between April and August 2022, the now-defunct Scarborough Council’s planning committee dealt with 30 applications. But since it was replaced by North Yorkshire Council’s Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee, only 10 planning decisions have been made – a decrease of more than 60 per cent.

Coun Subash Sharma, vice-chair of Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee, said: “We had a chairs’ and vice-chairs’ meeting in Northallerton of all the constituency committees and one of the things that everyone was commenting on was the lack of applications coming through.

“They were concerned they were just not getting enough of them, just the odd one or two.

"I think it’s the scheme of delegation that has been made so tight that nothing’s coming through. In Scarborough, what we’re getting is stuff to do on the council which has to by law come through to be decided, such as the Whitby Old Town Hall and the Scarborough South Cliff chalets, because the council owns the properties.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “There are a range of specified types of applications that need to be considered by a planning committee.

“In addition, if any member believes an application raises significant planning issues, they can request such an application be considered by committee. Senior officers can also refer applications to councillors.

“It is our aim that all items that should be considered by members are put in front of committees.

“Since April, all the area planning committees and the strategic committee have considered more than 40 applications.

“We are committed to keeping the scheme of delegation under review and are monitoring the number of items going to committee and requests for call-in by councillors.”

Coun Sharma believed “there may have been a thought process somewhere that councillors may not be willing to take the right decisions” and added that it could pose issues for accountability.

The vice-chair of the committee said that planning committees deciding on local issues “gives reassurance to individuals who are concerned with applications that their thoughts have at least been listened to” and said it gave the planning process “acceptability and credibility”.