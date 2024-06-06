A fire-ravaged mansion house could be converted into luxury apartments if new plans are approved.

St Ives Mansion, on the sprawling St Ives Estate in Harden, was badly damaged in a huge blaze in early March. The Grade II-listed building had been vacant long before the fire – which police deemed to be arson and which was attended by around 50 firefighters. No arrests have yet been made.

Now a planning application to convert the 25,000 square foot property into 29 flats has been submitted to Bradford Council by Amir Hussain. It says the changes will “provide practical use for a vacant building.”

The building was last used as a disability care home, but that use ended in 2016 and the property has been left vacant since. It was purchased by Vision Care in 2021.

The planning application is to convert the building from a 50-bed care home to 29 apartments, and says there will be minimal changes to the listed property, with most of the work being internal. The flats would be a mix of 15 one bedroom apartments and 14 two bedroom apartments.

The planning application says: “It was proposed by our client to convert the empty nursing home into 29 luxury apartments. The current building footprint allows for one bed, two bed and duplex apartments, as constrained by the deep footprint and existing window openings.

“The change of use does not affect the primary facade and retains the heritage of the building visually. All existing window and doors openings are to be retained.

"The change of use proposal is of good design and certainly adds a positive contribution and significance back into the local character and distinctiveness of the St Ives area. The changes will in fact create better visual improvements and appearance to the rear façade and the immediate area. Basically, it provides a practical and active re-use for the currently vacant building.

“The change of use is situated in a desirable address and in an affluent area with a good post code for professional residents and/or families.”

It is believed that much of the application was written before the fire, as the design and heritage statement included in the planning documents says: “The general interior of the mansion is in a good state.”