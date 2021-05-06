Fly-tippers who dumped boat on Yorkshire lane were 'too lazy to even burn it' says councillor

The boat which was dumped on a roadside

Coun Ros Jump, independent ward member for Cottingham North, said she found the boat stripped of its engine and parts on Dunswell Lane close to the A1079 flyover.

The councillor said the boat had been tipped well away from any waterways, adding the culprits were too “lazy” to destroy it.

An East Riding Council spokesperson said waste disposal teams had been alerted to the dumping and were in the process of removing the boat, with an investigation also underway.

Coun Jump said: “It looks as though whoever’s dumped it has stripped everything out that they wanted and just left it. They were too lazy to even burn it. It’s just been left by the side of the road. You couldn’t make it up.

“The only water anywhere near it was in some ditches close by. It’s nowhere near any rivers or lakes.”

Coun Jump said she had reported the fly tipping to East Riding Council.

The boat, which appears to be a pleasure craft is classed as a small ship and bears the registration number SSR 64899 on its side.

The council spokesperson said: “We continue to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

“For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, or use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

“Throughout the pandemic, officers from the council have continued to investigate incidents of fly tipping throughout the East Riding and will continue to deal with any offenders proactively in collaboration with partner agencies.”