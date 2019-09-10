Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett named after new Sheffield home as she is elevated to House of Lords

Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett’s move to Sheffield has been recognised as she was made a member of the House of Lords - and named after her new home.

Now Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle, she was listed in former Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation honours, released on Tuesday.

Lady Bennett moved to Sheffield after stepping down as leader of the Green Party in 2016.

She now lives in the Manor Castle area of the city, reflected in her new title.

She will be the second Green member of the House of Lords, joining Jenny Jones, Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, who was appointed in 2013.



Read more: Natalie Bennett: Appetite for a democratic revolution



Green Party policy currently supports the abolition of the House of Lords and its replacement with an elected upper chamber.

But Australian-born former journalist Lady Bennett, 53, said on Twitter it was an “exciting morning” and she had the “chance to represent millions of Green voters, to be the voice of the anti-fracking protectors, supporters of universal basic income, disability and climate emergency campaigners I've spent years on the streets with, in the corridors of power”.

Sheffield Green councillor Alison Teal, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow ward, said congratulated Lady Bennett. She said: “Natalie Bennett is exceptionally hard working. Her relentless passion is evident at every public event she attends.

“I have found her to be an inspiration, and a wonderful mentor.

“Soon after we met she said to me ‘if in doubt, be bold’.



Read more: Sir Geoffrey Boycott bowled over by knighthood in Theresa May’s resignation honours

“I have taken her advice to heart, and she helped me find courage.

“I have no doubt that Natalie will be a brilliant member of the House of Lords, and I am so thrilled that she has made Sheffield her home, and she will represent us in Parliament.

“Congratulations, Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle.”

City ward councillor Douglas Johnson added: “I'm delighted to have Natalie representing us in the House of Lords as Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle.

“This year has seen members of Sheffield Green Party reach all levels of government - the council, Parliament and in the European Parliament.”