Former Labour MP Mary Creagh rules herself out of Wakefield by-election race

File photo dated 15/05/15 of Mary Creagh

Ms Creagh said she was “humbled” to have been approached, but will not put herself forward in the vote that has been triggered by Imran Ahmad Khan’s resignation.

Former shadow minister Ms Creagh represented the West Yorkshire seat from 2005 to 2019, when she was defeated by the Conservative candidate Khan.

A by-election will now be held after Khan resigned as an MP following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

He has also been kicked out of the Tory party.

In a tweet this afternoon, Ms Creagh said: “I’ve been moved and humbled by people asking me to stand in the Wakefield by-election.

“After a lot of thought I have decided not to put myself forward as Labour’s candidate.