Former police station in the Yorkshire Dales to be converted into homes

North Yorkshire Council has approved a plan to convert Ingleton’s former police station into two homes.

The police station closed in December 2022 and was then sold by then-crime commissioner Zoe Metcalfe who decided to share local fire and police services at the nearby Bentham Fire Station instead.

North Yorkshire Police said the small neighbourhood policing team serving the four western wards in Craven were rarely in the station as they are out on patrol, leaving the building unmanned and closed to the public most of the time.

The force estimated it would have cost £50,000 to refurbish and bring it up to standard. The property was originally built as two council houses by Craven District Council before being converted into a police station in the late 1990s. This followed the police moving out of its original Grade II-listed police station on Ingleton high street.

Plans will see each property including a lounge, dining area, toilet on the ground floor and three bedrooms on the first floor. Electric vehicle charging points will be added and the homes will be heated by gas boilers.

The application was supported by Ingleton Parish Council.

Documents submitted by the applicant said: “The proposals are to reinstate two former dwellings in a sustainable location within the village. The proposals will create modern efficient accommodation which will contribute to the housing stock of the area.”